Alice Martin Davis Day

Alice married Mike Day (deceased) and they spent the next years in several communities as Mike pursued a coaching career and Alice taught high school English. After they settled in Longview, Alice earned a master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches; and children Amy and Michael (deceased) were born. Following her retirement in 2004 , Alice took custody of her four grandchildren, Kristin, Kevin, Katherine and Sarah, ages 6 to 12. She and her daughter Amy adopted them and co-parented them.
A passionate defender of racial justice and healthy families, Alice served in volunteer and leadership roles in many nonprofit organizations that worked toward those ends. She served as Executive Director of the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse until the family moved to Austin in 1985, where she worked for the State of Texas in the Drug-Free Schools and Communities program.
Alice always said her most gratifying professional position was in designing, securing funding for, and managing a community coalition for a safe, healthy Longview. In 1990 she designed a unique model in which citizens undertook certain initiatives at the community level and others neighborhood by neighborhood. Working under the principle that people support what they help create; the affected people were brought together to design and lead each effort. No one served in a token role. The coalition learned to work under two sometimes contradictory principles: inclusion is complicated but diversity is a strength. When Alice returned to Austin in 1999 to be near her grandchildren and again work for the State of Texas, the coalition had grown from six member organizations to more than 130. It exists today as Partners in Prevention through the City of Longview. In 2008 she was honored to receive Longview’s Unity Award, a lifetime achievement honor for promoting unity, mutual understanding, and social justice.
At the time of her death, Alice was a ruling elder at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin. A lifelong Presbyterian, she served in numerous leadership roles in Presbyterian churches wherever she lived. As her Christian faith evolved through the years, she remained steadfast in her certainty that we are called to service and to community—with each other and with the broader creation.
In addition to her grandchildren and her daughter, Alice is survived by her great-grandchild Madelyn Skaggs, brother Ed (Bertha), Ed’s daughter Julie Bowling (Douglas) and their children Sadie, Emily, and Judson Bowling, niece and nephew Jennifer and Jeffrey Day, beloved friend of many years Carolyn Kirkland, and a circle of faithful, dedicated friends who walked with her on a remarkable five-year journey through advanced peritoneal cancer. She also acknowledged the skilled, compassionate care she received from Dr. Amir Jazaeri at MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with the staff of Texas Oncology, who provided her treatment locally. We would like to thank all who have helped take care of Alice from Hospice Austin.
Alice Day’s online funeral will be held on September 19th at 11:00am. You will find the link at www.cpcaustin.org.
