The Woman With the Golden Singing Voice
LONGVIEW — Alice Nelson Stinson was born May 21, 1938, to Gabe Sr. and Ardelia (Johnson) Nelson of Longview, TX. She was one of ten children. She attended Pleasant Hill School, Longview, TX.
Alice was a Christian and accepted Jesus at an early age. She was a member of Pleasant Hill CME Church, Longview, TX, where she sang in the choir and held various offices.
She met the Love of her Life while attending Pleasant Hill School, Mr. D.C. Stinson and were married for 65 years. He preceded her in death in 2018. To this Union, four children were born: Ernest C. Stinson, Betty L. Stinson Borens (Delbert), Sandra D. Stinson, and Travis L. Stinson (Bernita); 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Stinson was anointed by God with a talent to sing, and grew up singing gospel Music all over East Texas, where she was well known. At one point, she was offered a Professional Contract to become a Recording Artist, but declined for the sake of focusing on being a wife, a mother, and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Alice Stinson departed this life September 1, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Gabe Jr., John Henry, and Felton; five sisters, Ressie, Pearlie, Iris, Margaret, and Corine.
Loving memories will be cherished by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Veola Riggins; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Under the direction of Craig Funeral, viewing will be Friday, September 8, 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. Services for Mrs. Alice Stinson will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at St. Mark CME Church, 1100 Sapphire St., Longview, TX.
