Alice Tucker Phillips
AUSTIN — Alice Tucker Phillips passed on March 7, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born November 9, 1929, to Charles Warden and Christine Lee Tucker in Zybach, Texas. Shortly thereafter the family returned to Longview. On November 16, 1946, she married the love of her life, Lowell Travis Phillips, Jr. They remained inseparable until his passing in 2009, after which she resided with family in Austin, Texas, which is where she resided until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; her siblings, Jerry Lee Smith; Ellen Barnes; and Charles Ray Tucker; and brother-in-law William Henry “Bill” Phillips. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Travis R. Phillips of Austin, Texas, and Timothy Lee and Joy Phillips of Houston, Texas; sister-in-law Susan Phillips of Jacksonville, Texas; grandchildren Travis Joseph Phillips of Austin, Texas, and Peggy Elizabeth Phillips and Christopher Lee Phillips of Houston, Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and the abiding love of all who knew her.
Visitation will be held March 22, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Welch Funeral Home, located at 4619 Judson Road, Longview, TX 75605. A service will be held at Welch Funeral Home on March 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Longview First Assembly of God at 2900 North Fourth Street, Longview, TX, 75605.
A complete obituary is available at www.cammackfamily.com. Flowers appreciated, but the family would welcome contributions to the American Heart Association or charity of your choice.
