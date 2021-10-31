Alicia Deanne Lampe-Robinson
LONGVIEW — Alicia Deanne Lampe-Robinson, of Longview, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the age of 43. Alicia was born on Thursday, January 12, 1978 in San Diego, California to Darrell and Sara Lampe.
Alicia lived in Southern California where she attended Jurupa Valley High School before moving to Colorado. She then ventured further south to Texas where she met Matthew and Zoey Robinson. Alicia fell in love and agreed to become part of the family. They were married on Friday, July 16, 2021. Alicia was a fierce friend, a loving wife, and devoted mother.
Alicia is preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; as well as her mother-in-law, Sheila Robinson.
Alicia is survived by her husband, Matthew Robinson; daughter, Zoey Robinson; her parents, Darrell and Sara Lampe; Father-in-Law, Larry Robinson; her siblings, Steven (Stacee) Lampe, sisters, April Lorenz and Kendall (Brent) Grasmick; and her Bestsquirrelfriend, Sherry Robinson; as well as many other family members, numerous nieces, nephews.
A celebration of life memorial for Alicia will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, Texas 75604.
