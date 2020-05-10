Alicia Mack

Alicia was beloved by all who knew her, and we celebrate her life knowing she is resting in peace with her Lord and Savior. One of Alicia’s favorite pastimes was playing card games with friends. She was a joyous friend who loved to host get together and cook dinners. She loved spending time with family and her rescue dog, Ashley.
Alicia was preceded in death by her father and mother Roy Ruetsch and Marie Ruetsch Watkins. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dr. Edward Mack, son Ronny O’Hearn, stepson Dr. Kelly Mack, sister Tova Rivers, brother David Ruetsch, and grandchildren Adam and Sarah Mack. A private graveside service will be held May 11 at Memory Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a memorial contribution to the Longview Humane Society (https://www.longviewpaws.org/) or Mobberly Baptist Church Widow Fund (https://mobberly.org/give/).
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Philippians 4:13
