Allan “Lenny” Robert Bulfinch
GILMER — Allan Robert Bulfinch, 73, of Gilmer, passed away in Longview on November 16, 2022. Lenny was born on January 10, 1949, in Bedford, England to the late Robert and Phyllis (Roberts) Bulfinch. He moved with his family to the United States when he was 5 years old, living in New Jersey. Lenny met and married Deborah Toman on February 27, 1971. Lenny was a hard worker, owning and operating Bulfinch Custodial Service. He loved to work outside and go for rides on 4-wheelers. He was one who would do anything he could to help you out. Lenny is survived by his beloved wife, Debra; sisters, Jan Dean Ritter and her husband, Tex, and Margaret Brown; brothers, Colin Bulfinch and his wife, Deborah, Jeffery Bulfinch and his wife, Louise, and Clyde Bulfinch and his wife, Lyn; as well as nine nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Phyllis, his brother, Paul Bulfinch, and his sister, Arlene Ray. Memorial services for Lenny will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, where friends and family may gather an hour prior to the memorial service.
