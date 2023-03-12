Allen Bronson Lovitt
LONGVIEW — Allen Bronson Lovitt passed away February 23, 2023 in Longview, Texas. Allen was born December 1, 1940 in El Dorado, Kansas. The family moved to Farmington, Missouri where he attended 1st through 12th grades. He participated in several sports, including Golden Gloves boxing and was a member of DeMolay, obtaining the Chivalric Order. He had fond memories and lifelong friends from Farmington. After a year of college he served in the US Navy for 5 years, most of it as an air traffic controller. He was influenced by and admired WWII and Korean War veterans with whom he served at China Lake Naval Air Station. He married during this time and had a daughter, Bronwyn, and stepson, Phillip. After the service he resumed his studies at Baker University. In 1969 he married Jane Reynolds Lovitt and also started what would become a 50 year career in the commodity trading business. He was a VP and Regional Manager with E. F. Hutton and Senior VP Commodity Consultant with R. J. O’Brien. In the 1970’s he spent 2 years daily, horseback managing a 200 head cow calf operation in Logan County Oklahoma. Always a risk taker, he raced motorcycles, sports cars (SCCA) and Formula Ford open wheel cars. During his “cowboy” days he participated in team roping rodeo events. He enjoyed bird hunting, fishing and was a lifelong golfer. During 40 years at Pinecrest Country Club he met many true friends, particularly his foursome, Dale Grider, Art Machin and Dick McGaughy. Allen was an avid reader and OU football fan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Claud E. and Grace “Tottie” Lovitt, brother Robert M. Lovitt and son Phillip Thompson. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Jane Lovitt of Longview, daughter Bronwyn “Missy” Marshall, granddaughters Brenna (Phillip) Norris, Bronte Jane (Nichlaus) Henry and Braelyn Paes, and great granddaughter Zoe Norris, all of Phoenix. Visitation will be Monday, February 27, 2023, from 5-7 pm at Rader Funeral Home. Services were held February 28, 2023, 10:00 am in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Burial followed at Rosewood Park. Memorial contributions may be made to First Tee Piney Woods at (firstteepiney-woods.org). An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
