Allen Burke Green
KILGORE — Memorial services for Allen Burke Green will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 6, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church of Kilgore with the Reverend Will Wilson officiating. Mr. Green died Friday, December 3, 2021, in Kilgore surrounded by family.
He was born October 28, 1927, in Henderson, Texas to Armine and Blanche Green. Burke was a 1947 graduate of Henderson High School and earned a business degree from Tyler Commercial College. In the summer of 1948 Burke enlisted in the United States National Guard and later achieved the rank of First Lieutenant in the United States Army. Burke married Shirley Ann Florey in 1953 and they made Henderson, Texas their home for 46 years until her death in 1999. Mr. Green worked for many years as a bookkeeper, office manager and sales manager in the automobile and mobile home industries. Several years after Shirley’s death, Burke married Jean Harris Forester. They enjoyed many years of loving companionship. He moved to Kilgore to be near his daughters in 2012.
Burke is survived by his daughters and their spouses, Ruth Anne and Jerry Camp of Kilgore, Janie and John Dickerson of Kilgore; grandchildren, Christina Whisenhunt and her husband, James of Kilgore, Carol Camp and her husband, Eric Terwilliger of Ft. Worth, Hunter Dickerson of Kilgore, Travis Dickerson and his wife, Umber of Dallas, and Allen Camp of Ft. Worth; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Whisenhunt, Skylar Terwilliger and Aydin Dickerson, several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Joanne and Bill Bagley of Henderson and Robert and Kerri Forester of Pampa and their families.
Mr. Green was preceded in death by his parents, wives and brothers Rex Green, Ray Green and sister Gwen Tauzin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Kilgore, P.O. Box 1216, Kilgore, Texas 75663.
