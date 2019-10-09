spotlight
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Allen Davis will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12PM; a visitation will be held the hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2PM at Moran Cemetery in Moran TX. Allen went to be with the Lord on the morning of October 6, 2019.
Allen Davis was born in Wichita Falls on February 21, 1950 to parents Linnie and Carlie Horton Davis. He lived in Wichita Falls through his childhood and then moved to Graham TX where he graduated from Graham High School. Following his graduation, Allen attended Midwestern University in Wichita Falls. He retired from Luminant after a 40 year career as a Geologist. Allen served as a Scoutmaster for Troop 620.
Allen was a loving husband and father, a generous and caring friend, a lover of nature and all of God’s creatures, and a purist who enjoyed the peace and introspection of every sunrise and sunset.
Those that preceded Allen in death include his parents, Linnie and Carlie Davis, as well as his grandparents, Eldon and Jesse Horton. Those left to cherish their memories of Allen include his wife, Pamela Davis; son Brandon Davis with his wife April; and grandson Elliott. Allen will also be remembered by his numerous extended family and friends.
