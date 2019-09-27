spotlight
LONGVIEW — A memorial service for Allen Grappe will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Longview with Rev. Jeffery Borgwardt officiating. The family will receive friends preceding the service at the First Lutheran Church.
Allen was born August 8, 1959, in Spring Hill, Louisiana and was called home September 19, 2019, in Longview, Texas. He served with the music ministry at many local churches in the Longview area. Allen and Yvonne ministered Healing Waters World Outreach in Longview, Texas. Allen retired as Counselor from Big Sandy Elementary, Big Sandy, Texas. He will be remembered by his companion, mother, sister, niece, nephew and many friends. Allen loved to sing, play music and praising God. See full obituary at www.cammackfamily.com
