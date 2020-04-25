Allen K Garrity Sr.
TYLER — Allen Kimball Garrity, Sr. entered into the presence of the Lord peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at the age of 89.
A family only service will be held at Laurel Land Park due to the COVID-19 assembly restrictions.
A memorial service will be conducted at a future date. Memorial gifts may be made to The Gideons International in his honor.
Al was born September 10, 1930 in Lee, N.H. to Ellsworth and Bertha Kimball Garrity.
He was a star discus thrower and shot putter in high school in Providence, R.I., and earned a BA from Oklahoma State University.
He was a retired military veteran, having served on B52s in Vietnam (USAAF Major, ret.).
Al met his future wife, Dorothy Ramgren (who died in 1985) while stationed in the Rio Grande Valley in the early 1950s, and they were married in 1954.
After moving often with the Air Force, they settled in Fort Worth in 1965. Together they raised four sons: Allen (Kim) Jr., Curtis, Carl, and Kevin.
He served as an Asst. Boy Scout Master, as well as in the Gideons International for many years. He also served as a Deacon for 38 years at Doxology Church (formerly McKinney Memorial Bible Church), and was an avid coin collector.
He married his second wife, Dorothy Branch, in 1988.
He is survived by his brother, Maurice Garrity; sister, Marjorie Garrity Swift; as well as his four sons and their wives; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Three Longview apartments sold in $52.5M deal
- Longview woman gets 16 years for robbery
- Shuttered Longview shops prepping for curbside opening Friday
- Tractor-trailer lands in creek after crash on I-20 south of Longview
- Officials ID driver killed when tractor-trailer went off I-20 into creek
- ET Football: Gladewater's Berry resigns, accepts Lobo coordinator position
- More recoveries in Gregg County as restrictions begin to ease
- Longview man files federal lawsuit on mistaken identity claims
- East Texas area's unemployed 'scrimp and scrape' to make ends meet
- Desperate times: Laid off, furloughed East Texans navigate uncertainty
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.