Allen Thomas Mercer

Allen T. Mercer passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at his home in Midland, TX at age 87, with his family present. He was born March 15, 1933 in Nacogdoches, Texas to parents Isaac Cornelius Mercer and Helen Margaret Campbell. He married his beloved wife, Marie Wedgeworth, on August 28, 1956. Most of his 35-year career was as a beloved public school biology teacher and a school bus driver in Longview, Texas. Allen enjoyed gardening, playing 42, and Bluebell Homemade Vanilla ice cream.
Allen’s surviving family includes his daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Rhett Gist of Midland; daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Terry Wilson of Lexington, Texas. Allen’s grandchildren include Cutler Gist and wife Jacque, Kelson Gist and wife Lauren, Morgan MacDonald and husband Chad, Darcy Gist and husband Erik, Sarah Wilson, and Mariah Wilson. His great-grandchildren are Cora, Ewan, Meredith, and Zelda MacDonald; Thatcher and Mabel Gist; and Alyssa and Riley Gist.
He has many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Allen was preceded in death by all of his six siblings: Priscilla Choate, Laverne Crawford, Sharron Chesnutt, Bill Mercer, Matt Mercer, and Lenville Mercer. Allen was also preceded in death by his great-grandson, Mercer Michael Gist, and his wife of 62 years, Marie Wedgeworth Mercer.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, TX. Services will be Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. Online streaming of the services will be available. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Midland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home Hospice, 808 Missouri, Midland, TX, 79701.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.