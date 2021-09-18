Allison “Allie” Wright
GILMER — Funeral service for Allison “Allie” Wright, 19, of Gilmer, Texas is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 19, at East Mountain Baptist Church with Bro. Tim Coop, Rob Bowen, and Gara Handorf officiating, interment to follow the service at East Mountain Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Allie was born September 19, 2001, in Longview, Texas to Claud and Cheryl Wedin Wright and passed away September 15, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Allie was a life long resident of Gilmer and was a member of the East Mountain Baptist Church. Allie’s faith in God was unwavering. She was a blessing to all who knew her. No light ever shined more brightly than hers. She will be greatly missed by the many friends and family members she leaves behind. Allie is survived by parents, Claud Deword and Cheryl Gale Wright; sisters, Morgan Anne Siver, Kaitlyn Marie Wright, Samantha Grace Wright, and Jessica Donna Mae Wright; and grandparents, Hazel Mae Wedin and David Edward Wright. She is preceded in death by her sister, Madison Elizabeth Wright; grandmother, Patricia Donna Wright; and grandfather, John Martin Wedin. Missing you: We don’t know why you had to go buy we know that we will miss you so With your happy smile, and you sense of fun, we can’t take it in that you are gone. You brought joy to every life you touched and you missed, so very much. But, a beautiful soul lives on forever and memories of you we will always treasure. Now your spirit has been set free, to be with your God for eternity. Enfolded in love, as you soar on high but for a while, we must say goodbye. So rest in peace, free from all pain, till we meet in heaven, united again.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Walmart on Fourth Street in Longview closed until Friday morning
- Police: Man attempts to rob Gilmer bank, stays inside after receiving more than $16,000 before arrest
- PHOTOS: Longview High School student named Miss Gregg County
- King suffers broken ankle in Aggies' win over Colorado
- Update: Missing Longview teen found, home safe
- Longview church purchases Parke Way fitness center with plans for community use
- New Starbucks proceeding on Estes Parkway in Longview
- After 9/11, some found healing by helping
- Texas AG's office tells Longview ISD to back off mask mandate
- Vehicle damages Pine Tree coffee shop
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.