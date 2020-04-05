Alma Dean Grantland

Alma D. Grantland, 85 years old, peacefully passed away on March 27, 2020 at Marshall Manor West in Marshall, TX with me by her side. She had battled with Alzheimer’s and dementia for the last three years followed by a stroke this past year. Through all of this, she always kept God close to her heart.
Mom brought three daughters into this world with one daughter, Treva, passing away at only a few months old. She lost her oldest daughter, Vickie, to cancer 20 years ago. I, Rachel Thomas, am her only living daughter. She called me her baby until the very end. My husband, Billy Bartlett, was remarkably supportive throughout Mom’s illness; he was my rock. Mom loved his steaks, and he enjoyed grilling them for her as much as she enjoyed eating them.
Alma is originally from the Denison-Sherman area but called Tatum, TX her home for the last 30 years. She was born in Austin, TX on December 5, 1934 to Ben and Fannie Smith. She had four brothers and five sisters. Her sister, Jewel Ulch, and her brother, James Autry Smith, currently reside in Sherman. She also has one other living brother.
Mom was a live-in caregiver for the elderly up until she retired. She loved to do puzzles and embroidery. She also sewed aprons and pot holders for the family.
She has six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Her grandson, David Thomas, was always there to help his Nanny anytime she needed him. He seemed to always get a reaction from her as she would say with a smile, “That’s my David.” David’s son, Jacob, was so loved by his Nanny as well.
Mom has a great-granddaughter, Kylie Thomas, who was very dear to her heart. She always spoke of what a wonderful young lady she’s growing up to be as she was so compassionate and loving towards her Nanny. Another beloved grandson is Cody Thomas, Kylie’s father. Mom would hear of something he had done and always say, “Oh, that Cody!”
Mom was the prayer warrior of the family. She was always praying for myself, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, her sisters and brothers, and all her nieces and nephews. She had the singing voice of an angel. She memorized her Bible and told me that was so she could always keep it close to her heart.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Rest now my sweet Momma; you will forever be in my heart and thoughts! I love you, Rachel.
