Alma Ruth Willeford
KERRVILLE, TEXAS — Alma Ruth Marks Willeford passed away Friday, December 2nd at the age of 92. She was resting peacefully at her apartment in Kerrville, Texas. Alma Ruth found fulfillment singing the gospel of Jesus to others and she was doing just that as she entered the gates of heaven, singing the “Hallelujah” chorus while surrounded by loved ones.
Alma Ruth was born in Stuttgart, Arkansas on February 15th, 1930, to Greer and Mary O’Banion Marks. She moved to Longview at the age of 3 and lived there until she moved to Kerrville, Texas in 2017.
Alma Ruth married Dr. Morgan Lewis Willeford on April 17, 1955, in Longview, Texas at First Baptist Church. They were married for 61 years until Morgan’s death in November 2016. She is a Longview High School graduate and a Baylor University alumni. Alma Ruth loved to sing and had a beautiful soprano voice. She sang from a wide musical variety including Gospel Hymns, Patriotic songs and musical comedy in Community Theater. She recorded two albums of Religious and Patriotic songs.
Alma Ruth was very involved in her community, serving on several non-profit boards. While her children were young, she was a homeroom mother, cub scout den mother, and bluebirds and campfire girls volunteer. She also taught many church choirs and Vacation Bible School. She loved spending time with her children, going to swim and piano lessons, and enjoying summertime at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
She also had her time in the community outside of her children. She was Captain William DAR society past president, sustaining member of Junior League of Longview, and Zonta Professional Women’s club. She was past president of East Texas Dental Auxiliary, Texas State Dental Auxiliary, and Chapter FN of PEO. She also enjoyed her time in the Ivy League Garden Club of Longview. In 2009, Morgan and Alma Ruth were both inducted into the Longview Symphony League Hall of Fame. Her volunteering didn’t stop when she moved to Kerrville, she was a member of the GA PEO soon after she relocated to Kerrville.
In addition to raising four children and doing all of her volunteer work, Morgan and Alma Ruth found great joy traveling and photographing their travels. They traveled to over twenty countries with World Evangelism. She enjoyed sharing her gift of singing with others in many countries. Singing in castles and small churches, it didn’t matter, she just loved teaching the Gospel of Jesus.
She grew and shared her knowledge of the Lord at First Baptist Church of Longview, where she was baptized in 1937. At First Baptist Church in Longview, she sang in the Adult Choir and was an active member of the Adult 5 Sunday School class. While in Kerrville, she joined Trinity Baptist Church and attended the Jubilee Class.
Alma Ruth is preceded in death by Morgan Lewis Willeford, DDS November 2016.
Alma Ruth is survived by her children, Gail Willeford Haschke (Neal) of Marshall, Texas, David Lewis Willeford (Suzy) of Decatur, Texas, Alan Marks Willeford (Danette) of Hopewell Junction, New York, and Jeri Willeford Sprouse (David) of Kerrville, Texas. Her grandchildren, Morgan Merriman (Michael) of Amarillo, Texas, Taylor Sprouse (Brittney) of Kerrville, Texas, and Whitney Casey (Ryan) of Kerrville. Her great-grandchildren, Camden Sprouse, River Sprouse, Hudson Sprouse, Crockett Merriman, and Georgia Merriman. All of whom she loved dearly.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at Grimes Funeral Chapels officiated by Rev. John Wheat and Sharon Hawk. Mrs. Willeford will be lying in repose from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
A Memorial Service will be held in Longview, Texas on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church officiated by Dr. Ken Hall. Mrs. Willeford will be lying in repose from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Rader Funeral Home.
Private burial will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview, Texas.
Honorary Pallbearers: David Willeford, Alan Willeford, David Sprouse, Taylor Sprouse, Michael Merriman, Ryan Casey, Chris Mack and Neal Haschke.
A special thank you to Willows at Juniper Village, especially Branda, Kelly, Cinthia and Rosa.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, 800 Jackson Road, Kerrville, Texas 78028; First Baptist Church Music Ministry, 209 E. South Street, Longview, Texas 75601; or the Billy Graham Association.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com.
