Alma Whitehurst Sparks
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS Alma Whitehurst Sparks was born on January 27, 1929, and passed away after a brief illness on August 12, 2021. Born in Judson, Texas, she lived there until her marriage to her beloved husband, Kenneth Sparks, in 1949.
Alma and Kenneth lived most of their lives in Longview, Texas. As devoted members of First Baptist Church, Longview, and founding members of Oakland Heights, Longview, Alma and Kenneth focused their lives around their faith and church. Alma's particular love was singing in the choir.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, after 57 years of marriage, her parents, Emmett and Beatrice Whitehurst, and her sister, Allece Mason. She is survived by brother James Whitehurst (Barbara) and sister Beverly Marchand; her three children, Kennie Neal (John), Jo Salmon (Henry), and Paul Sparks (Joy); her eight grandchildren, Melissa Neal, Nathan Salmon (Carrie), Caroline Germany (Benjamin), Ben Sparks, Kent Sparks (Fernanda), Will Sparks, Matt Sparks and A.J. Sparks; and seven great grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service held at Judson Cemetery, Wednesday, August 18 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to a charity of your choice.
