Alston Roger Craver
LONGVIEW — Alston Roger Craver was born May 24th 2005, saved August 5th 2013, and met Jesus July 21st 2020. Born and raised in Longview, Texas and a Pine Tree Pirate.
Alston is survived by his parents Kandice and Mike Spradlin and Michael Craver, brothers Aaron Craver, Noah Spradlin, Dakota Spradlin, grandparents Gerald Craver, Darryl and Pam Gann, Kenny and Kathleen Goodman, Ronnie and Brenda McAteer, great-grandparents, and many aunts, uncle’s, and cousins.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2PM-4PM in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Services will be 2PM, Monday, July 27, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Longview with Bro. Kip Salser officiating.
