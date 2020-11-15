Alton Louis Dahl

Al was a Jack of all trades. In his younger years he played on a semi-pro baseball league bringing him to the United States and also played on a hockey league. He later became an insurance salesman and was working in Texas when he met the love of his life, Melba, whom he married on February 12th, 1970, and they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. They were members of the First United Methodist Church and has resided in Longview since their marriage. He also owned several rental properties and ran Dahl Maintenance Corporation. Al was his happiest when he was entertaining his family and friends with great food (Al’s famous pancakes and jalapeno cornbread), good drinks (Big Al’s martinis), and traveling with his wife in their motorhome listening to “On the Road Again”.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Melba Dahl, daughter Kim Shobe and husband Cecil of Arizona, Son Kelly Dahl and grandson Ryan Dahl of Dallas Also daughters Connie Hagen of Longview, Kim Hagen of Longview, John Hagen and his wife Louise of Longview, And Jean and Dana Roberts of Hawkins. Also loved by several grandchildren, Shane Hagen and wife Trina, Caleb Hagen, Hagen DeRouen and wife Erica, Kateland Slater and husband Ben, Kristin Fields, Austin Fields and Shannon Dezell with whom he shares a birthday. He was loved by many great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 12, 2020 at 3 PM in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. The service will be webcast live on www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.