Alton Louis Dahl
LONGVIEW — Alton Louis Dahl went to be with his Lord and Savior October 28th. He passed in his family home after a brave battle with cancer. Al was born March 1, 1935, in Barrhead, Alberta Canada. He was preceded in death by his mother Clair Jones and father Cliffton Dahl and his Aunt Margaret Dahl and Uncle Mervin Dahl of Canada.
Al was a Jack of all trades. In his younger years he played on a semi-pro baseball league bringing him to the United States and also played on a hockey league. He later became an insurance salesman and was working in Texas when he met the love of his life, Melba, whom he married on February 12th, 1970, and they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. They were members of the First United Methodist Church and has resided in Longview since their marriage. He also owned several rental properties and ran Dahl Maintenance Corporation. Al was his happiest when he was entertaining his family and friends with great food (Al’s famous pancakes and jalapeno cornbread), good drinks (Big Al’s martinis), and traveling with his wife in their motorhome listening to “On the Road Again”.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Melba Dahl, daughter Kim Shobe and husband Cecil of Arizona, Son Kelly Dahl and grandson Ryan Dahl of Dallas Also daughters Connie Hagen of Longview, Kim Hagen of Longview, John Hagen and his wife Louise of Longview, And Jean and Dana Roberts of Hawkins. Also loved by several grandchildren, Shane Hagen and wife Trina, Caleb Hagen, Hagen DeRouen and wife Erica, Kateland Slater and husband Ben, Kristin Fields, Austin Fields and Shannon Dezell with whom he shares a birthday. He was loved by many great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 12, 2020 at 3 PM in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. The service will be webcast live on www.raderfh.com.

