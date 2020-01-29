spotlight
Alvin Lee Davis
KILGORE — Alvin Lee Davis, age 62, passed away January 20, 2020. He was born April 17, 1957 in Longview, Texas.
A Celebration of His Live Service will be 2pm, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at New Covenant Church, 5621 S. FM 2087, Longview, with interment to follow at Jordan Valley Cemetery. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service, starting 1pm, at the church. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
