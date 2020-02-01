Alvin Lee Davis

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Davlyn Davis. Left to cherish his memory are his children Brandon Davis, Adam Davis, Aaron Davis, DeAndre Davis Allen, and his grandchildren Joy Allen, Abran Davis, Andrew Davis, Kalyse Davis, Nolan Johnson, Kisyanna Willis, Adam Davis Jr., Takajmon Davis, Adaybran Davis, Nevach Davis, Camden Perry, Kailan Austin and two great grandchildren, Na’La Miller and Kyce Miller. Alvin was affectionally known as “Papa” and Pawpaw” by his grandchildren. Alvin also had two brothers, Delbert Mack and Freddie Davis Jr, sisters Mildred Goodall, Shirley B. Winn, Shirley “Jean” Willis, sisters in law Sherry Leonard, Lisa Taylor, Cynthia Taylor Branch, lots of nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Alvin graduated from Longview High in 1975 with honors. He worked for Luminant (TXU) for 35 years before his retirement. His last few years with Luminant uncovered his gift of mentoring and encouraging others to be better at their jobs. He continued to use this gift by taking a consulting job for Swepco, going from plant to plant to encourage and help employees. He also had a job working for KISD as a substitute teacher. He loved kids and had a heart to mentor and encourage the kids to be all they were created to be. He loved the students and teachers and they loved him. He loved to help kids and encouraged them to continue their education and went as far as to help them fill out their paperwork to get into college. He wasn’t the usual sub, as he would sneak a pizza to class and share with the students only after they finished the lesson plan.
He never wanted anyone to feel left out or unloved, so on Valentines he would make sure all of Davlyn’s coworkers had flowers and candy.
Alvin loved music of all kinds and loved to sing. He knew all genres of music from Elvis to R&B, but his favorite was country.
He was an avid Lobos fan and got to see them win a state championship, and a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan. Although he did not get to see them in the super bowl this year, we are sure he is in heaven cheering them on and believing there is always next year.
Alvin was a jack of all trades and master of most of them. There were not too many things he could not do or was not willing to do for anyone and everyone around him. Alvin never met a stranger and there was no one too small, too poor, too out of reach or not worthy of his kind words, his time or his help. He could fix anything and if he couldn’t, he would just buy you a new one.
He was an excellent cook and could get kids to eat vegetables that they normally wouldn’t touch.
He didn’t care if they were 3 or 93, he was always willing to give advice, listen and use his wisdom with an edge that was like no other. Like Jesus, Alvin would rather serve than be served. He spent his early years at New Covenant serving in children’s ministry. He was known by every child in church because he didn’t serve the usual goldfish and water for a snack. He would bring pizza, donuts or chicken. He also served as an usher and greeter at New Covenant until his passing. He was the perfect example of a follower of Jesus Christ. The Word says, “they will know you are my disciple by your love for the brethren” and no one loved the brethren more or showed it more than Alvin.
We are sure he has already heard, “Well done my good and faithful servant.” He loved the unlovely, hung out with sinners and those the world might have forgotten and just made people feel loved.
Alvin stood taller than most men, but this had very little to do with his height. He leaves a gaping hole in this world that he would want all of us to jump in and fill. He will be greatly missed, but will be celebrated for the great man, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend he was on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2pm, at New Covenant Church, 5621 S. FM 2087, Longview, TX. A time of viewing will start 1 hour prior to service at 1pm at the church. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
