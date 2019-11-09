spotlight
Alvis Henry Stallman
Alvis Henry Stallman
FATE — Alvis Henry “Stud” Stallman of Fate, TX, passed away October 31, 2019, at the age of 87. He was born August 22, 1932, in Kilgore, TX to Alvis Henry Stallman and Edna (Parsons) Stallman. Alvis grew up on a farm in Pittsburg, TX, with a humble beginning. He earned the nickname “Stud” while playing high school football, and never expected that nickname to follow him to the Army, or Lone Star Steel. In his lifetime, Alvis owned a game room and garden center, and worked as a purchasing agent for Johnson Controls. Bored with retirement, Alvis took a job at Walmart where each year he donned a Santa Suit to add extra joy to the world. He was a Master Mason who took pride in serving his community, including assisting families on behalf of Shriner’s Hospital. Beloved by his family and community, Alvis’ kindness, quick wit, and anecdotes will be missed. Alvis is survived by his daughters: Arlena Stallman, Dianne Stallman, and Michele Goodwin; grandchildren: Amanda Stallman, Courtney Waldron, R. Duane McClellan, Matthew Maddoux, R. Dylan McClellan, James Stallman, and Michael McClellan; and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; 5 siblings; and son: Elmer Stallman. Funeral services were held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Reflections at Rest Haven Funeral Home- Rockwall Location. Interment followed at DFW National Cemetery.
