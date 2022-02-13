Alyce Thomas Monsour
DALLAS — Alyce Thomas Monsour was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven at the age of 101 on January 30, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.
Her parents, Maggie Mack Thomas and John Thomas, immigrated to Longview, Texas from Lebanon in the early 1900s. Alyce was born in Longview on August 3, 1920. Her devotion to her Christian faith, family, and Lebanese heritage were evident throughout her life. After graduation from Longview High School, she married the love of her life, Fred George Monsour from Shreveport, Louisiana, and cherished their wonderful 70-year marriage. They gave birth to two beautiful daughters, Gayle and Garland. Fred and Alyce joined Trinity Episcopal Church in 1953 and established Young Town Children’s Clothing Store, where they joyfully clothed the children of Longview for 30 years!
Retirement never slowed Alyce. She poured support into her beloved community of Longview and earned recognition many times. Alyce volunteered countless hours over 24 years with the Longview Symphony Orchestra Guild, where she served as the Marketing Director of their annual Christmas Corner fundraiser and was lovingly known as “The Mrs. Christmas Corner.”
Her honors include Longview Symphony Orchestra “Hall of Fame,” 1993 Longview “Women of the Year,” and the 2007 “Stars Over Longview,” women who make a difference in the community. She was a member of the Women’s Forum, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, Longview Music Club, Gregg County Historical Museum, Charter Member of Oak Forest Country Club, Oak Crest Women’s Club, and The Longview Federation of Women’s Club.
Alyce’s favorite quote was by Kahlil Gibran, author of The Prophet: “There are those who give with joy and that joy is their reward.” These words reflect her life’s sincere example of devotion, purpose, and commitment to others and her community.
Alyce moved to Dallas in 2010 to be near her daughter, Garland, and the “big city” did not prove to be too big for her. She thrived at the independent senior living apartments, where she enjoyed many new friends. Luncheons, dinners, parties, and full-on celebrations were given to honor her continually by her family and friends. She always cherished visits from her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends from near and far.
Alyce was preceded in death by parents Maggie and John, husband Fred, sister Azie Thomas Jabour, brothers Isaac, Naseep, and Philip Thomas, and special cousin Selma Thomas Naifeh.
She is survived by daughters Gayle M. Monsour (late Andrew) of Galveston, Texas, Garland Monsour Cohlmia (Mike) of Dallas, Texas, grandchildren Kriste Monsour Garrison (Bill) of Galveston, Texas, Trey Monsour (Russell) of Dallas, Texas, Candice Cohlmia Unger (Michael) of Flower Mound, Texas, Chad Cohlmia of Los Angeles, California, and great-grandson Billy Garrison of Galveston, Texas.
Interment will occur on Thursday, February 17 at 12:30 p.m. at Memory Park Cemetery (2823 E. Marshall Ave, Longview, Texas.) A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church (906 Padon St, Longview, Texas.) Reverend Dr. Bill Carroll will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to:
Trinity Episcopal Church (906 Padon St, Longview, TX 75601) www.trinityparish.org
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org
Longview Symphony Orchestra (P.O. Box 1825, Longview, TX 75606) www.longviewsymphony.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.