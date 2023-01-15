Amanda Hailey Hill
LONGVIEW — Amanda passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. She was born on September 29, 1967 in Jasper, Texas to parents, Sharon and Roddy Hailey. Amanda was welcomed by big brother Clint. After Amanda was born, they were blessed with a wonderful younger brother, Ryan.
She graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1986 and attended Abilene Christian University.
Amanda was a delightful child who was imaginative and energetic. She had naturally curly hair and a contagious smile. Amanda never complained as her health declined after recent brain surgery.
One of Amanda’s greatest loves was her dogs. She never knew a time without dogs in her life. Amanda loved animals and growing up she was surrounded by various breeds of dogs. In 1991 she received her first Rat Terrier from her mother and fell in love with the breed. Amanda began training and showing dogs and established Colorado (CoHills) Hills Rat Terriers - a training program for competitive show dogs. Since 2000, she was involved in agility competitions in AKC, UKC and NADAC. https://imageevent.com/amandahill
She began competing in Rally Obedience in 2009 and formal obedience in 2013. She was well-known throughout the United States as a breeder of Rat Terriers and placed several internationally. Amanda and her talented dogs received more than 190 titles and made a lot of good memories as she and her canine friends competed in weight pulls and dock diving.
She enjoyed working as the Purchasing Agent with her brother Ryan Hailey, owner of Premier Machine, Longview, Texas. The friendships made through many business contacts brought her much happiness.
Amanda is preceded in death by her grandparents, Lois Strawn, Leonard Riley, Sr., Joe and Lauris Hailey, aunt Charlatte Hailey Samson and uncle Joe Garrett.
She is survived by her mother, Sharon Riley; father, Roddy Hailey and wife Linda; grandmother, Sylvia Riley; brothers, Clint and wife, Amy, Ryan and wife, Nikki; sister, Brandy Coffman; nieces and nephews, Kennedy, Madison and Jackson Hailey, Riley Hailey, Ashton and husband, Kevin Rossow, Waylon, Grady and Sonny Coffman; great nephews, Mason and Maddox Rossow; aunt and uncles, Pam Hailey Campbell, Nalora Moser, Roger Moser Sr., Leonard and wife, Jan Riley, Al and wife, Carey Garrett, David and wife, Leslie Garrett; cousins, Roger Moser Jr. and wife, Jennifer, Heath Moser and wife, Candy and daughters, Destiney Word and Morgan Moser, Alaina Riley Mercer, Leonard Riley III and wife, Andrea and daughter, Addie, Walt Samson, Jason Samson, Christopher Samson, Aaron and wife, Maggie Garrett, Ali and husband, Carson Yeager, Anna Garrett and many other relatives and friends and her special fur babies.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Donations in Amanda’s memory may be made to Texas United Dog Owners Group (UDOG), Debbie Holmes, 1359 Medical District Dr., Dallas, TX 75207 or Lone Star Transport Dogs, P.O. Box 4935, Tyler, TX 75712-4935 which support Amanda’s passion and love for dogs.
“God made the wild animals according to their kinds, the livestock according to their kinds, and all the creatures that move along the ground according to their kinds. And God saw that it was good.”
Genesis 1:25
Arrangements by East Texas Funeral Home
