Amanda Lyne Gray
LONGVIEW — On Tuesday, August 25th, Amanda Lyne Gray, loving wife and mother of two beautiful girls, passed away suddenly at the age of 37. Amanda was born November 10, 1983 in Garland, Texas. She resided in Longview, Texas with her husband, daughter, Abigail, and four stepsons.
Amanda loved being Mckenzi and Abigail’s mom. Amanda is survived by her husband, Darrell Gray, daughters, Mckenzi Reeves and Abigail Gray, and stepsons, Malachi, Jacob, Orran, Caleb and Zachary; mother, Dianna Jackson and stepdad AJ; father Jim Wood and stepmother Adi; and sister, Megan Bodmann. She left this world way too soon and will be missed greatly.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 5th, at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home at 2:00 pm.

