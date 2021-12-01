Amelda Shirley Hoffman
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Amelda Shirley Hoffman, age 84, of Diana, Texas passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, in Longview. She was born August 5, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to parents John and Regina (Andrade) Hidalgo.
Mrs. Hoffman was a dedicated homemaker who put her family before herself. She graduated high school in Chicago before settling down in Texas for the last 60 years. She enjoyed gardening and had a good sense of sarcastic humor.
Amelda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Hoffman; sons, James Allen Hoffman and Mark Allen Hoffman; and brother, Stanley Hidalgo and wife Darlene.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, Texas 75604.
Amelda will be entombed in mausoleum of Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home.
