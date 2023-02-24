Amos Ray Edwards
HARLETON — Amos “Ray” Edwards age 77 passed away in his home of 50 years on February 21, 2023 in Harleton, TX. He will now live for eternity In The House of the Lord where he will never have to fight to breath again. He is preceded in death by his parents Gladys and Victor Edwards, The Mother of his 2 children Carolyn Kemp Edwards. He was the best DAD ever to his girls Kelly Miller and Sheila Edwards, a Granddaughter Jessica Springer and Great Granddaughter Landis Springer. He is also survived by his Big Brother Neal Edwards along with his wife Jean Edwards and their 2 children Allan Edwards and Diana Dudley. He retired from the Union Ironworkers Local #263 after 30 years of building skyscrapers that he was so proud of. After retiring he stayed outside or project building. He enjoyed volunteering for the local VFW Post #4002 mowing the grounds. He loved to play billiards, which he was really good at. He was born and raised in Eastland, TX. He served in The Army National Guard. He went on to win an Apprenticeship Award for ironworking in 1971. His biggest accomplishment, however, was his love for his Lord, Family, and friends. They will miss him dearly. A memorial Service will be held at The VFW Post #4002 located at 401 Ambassador Row, Longview TX on Saturday February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM.
