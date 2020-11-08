Amparo Barrios Rodriguez

Amparo Rodriguez was preceded in death by her son Fermin “Memin” Rodriguez and granddaughter Rosa Isela Rodriguez, who she is now reunited with. She is survived by her husband Esteban Rodriguez, their four children; Marcelino Rodriguez, Juan Rodriguez, Julian Rodriguez, and Ana Garcia, along with her grandchildren Gary Wayne Clark, Johnny Rodriguez, Amparo Fierros, Steven Rodriguez, Cavin Rodriguez, Jose Rodriguez, Ana Rodriguez, Savannah Rodriguez, Fermin Rodriguez, Juan Rodriguez, Marla Rodriguez, Julian “Frisco” Rodriguez, Jeanette Alvarado, Annitta Garcia, Andres Garcia, Lirio Rodriguez, Daniel Garcia, Angel Rodriguez, Gabriela Rodriguez, Julianna Rodriguez, Jonathan Rodriguez, and great-grandchildren. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
We love you very much, Ama Amparo. This is not a goodbye, but until we meet again.
