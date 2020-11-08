Amparo Barrios Rodriguez
Amparo Barrios Rodriguez
LONGVIEW — Our role model, Amparo Barrios Rodriguez, left us too soon on November 5, 2020. She was born on May 2, 1933 in Cardenas, San Luis Potosi. “Ama” Amparo was the motivator of the family, she enjoyed life to the fullest, and lived for her kids and grandkids. Amparo enjoyed being surrounded by family, and as a woman of faith her doors were always open and made you feel welcomed. Amparo loved listening to music, dance, laugh, and gave the best life advice. Her laughter was contagious and would brighten up your day. We are so blessed to have had Amparo in our lives, she was an inspiration to us all, and touched each of our hearts.
Amparo Rodriguez was preceded in death by her son Fermin “Memin” Rodriguez and granddaughter Rosa Isela Rodriguez, who she is now reunited with. She is survived by her husband Esteban Rodriguez, their four children; Marcelino Rodriguez, Juan Rodriguez, Julian Rodriguez, and Ana Garcia, along with her grandchildren Gary Wayne Clark, Johnny Rodriguez, Amparo Fierros, Steven Rodriguez, Cavin Rodriguez, Jose Rodriguez, Ana Rodriguez, Savannah Rodriguez, Fermin Rodriguez, Juan Rodriguez, Marla Rodriguez, Julian “Frisco” Rodriguez, Jeanette Alvarado, Annitta Garcia, Andres Garcia, Lirio Rodriguez, Daniel Garcia, Angel Rodriguez, Gabriela Rodriguez, Julianna Rodriguez, Jonathan Rodriguez, and great-grandchildren. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
We love you very much, Ama Amparo. This is not a goodbye, but until we meet again.

