Andrew “Andy” F. Husar
LONGVIEW — Andrew “Andy” F. Husar passed away at his home on Thursday, July 21, 2022. He was born in Kittanning, PA on August 8, 1938.
He is survived by the love of his life, Svea Darlene “Sunshine” Husar; son Kurt Hasar; daughter Rene Van Eimeren and husband Jim; grandson Dillon Husar; brother Joe Husar of Kittanning PA. He served in the US Navy.
He loved his job brewing beer for the Jos. Schlitz Brewing Co., later named Strohs. He started at the Longview plant then transferring to Memphis TN; Syracuse NY; Tampa FL them back home to Longview TX. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping and boating when he and his children were younger, snow skiing in upstate NY. He took up golfing but lost too many balls, so stayed with bowling. Andy loved to laugh, and you would see him during the day sitting on the front porch, visiting with neighbors. He loved the kids in the neighborhood and was a great neighbor. He always had money in his pocket to buy candy bars and cookies from every child who came knocking on the front door. Andy loved Halloween and talking with all the kids who dressed up and were asking for candy. He would give his widow neighbor instructions on how to care for a certain tree in her front yard. He refused to let her let that tree die. What a Neighbor He Was!
But his first love was always to Sunshine, his wife, to whom he was married for 65 years. We are so proud to have him as our dad. God, we will miss him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.