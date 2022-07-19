Andrew Daniel Rolan
LONGVIEW — Andrew Daniel Rolan, 94, of Longview, TX passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 14, 2022. AD, Pawpaw, or PA as some like to call him, was loved by so many and built so many lasting friendships. AD was born in Richland Springs, TX on August 9, 1927, to Issac and Effie Rolan. In 1945 AD joined the United States Army until he left in 1947 where he began an adventurous life of working for the Santa Fe Railroad system for 42 years.
AD is survived by his son, Jim Rolan of Plano, TX, his grandchildren, Jack and Ashley Martin, Bobby and Amy Coutu, Chris and Lori McHale, Sondra Ferrill, and 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews to whom he remembered each and every birthday.
AD is proceeded in death by his wife Florence Rolan of 52 years, his 2nd wife Nadine Russell Rolan of 17 years, his parents Issac and Effie Rolan, siblings, Issac Rolan Jr., Effie Lee Rattliff, Leonard Rolan, Virginia Welch, James Clark Rolan, Jesse Ray Rolan, daughter in-law, Sheila Rolan, and grandson, Allen Ferrill.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of AD at Rader Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 20th with a visitation from 6-8 pm and the Funeral on Thursday, July 21st @ 2 pm with burial to follow at Memory Park Cemetery. All are welcome to come and share funny stories and memories that AD left you with.
An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Owners of Jucys Hamburgers acquire The Back Porch in Kilgore
- Police: Man shot in Henderson dies in Longview; suspect arrested
- East Texas father arrested in Kilgore drowning of 2-year-old
- Spring Hill Road to pass through land purchased by Longview ISD
- Longview ISD increases minimum hourly wage; doors to be locked during class
- Relief coming for Illinois shoppers, taxpayers
- Ivana Trump killed by heart attack aged 73
- Longview tax prepares largely deny allegations in federal lawsuit
- Longview native's forensics company helps identify long-missing daughter of murder victims
- Developers say Longview amphitheater proposal still alive despite no county funding
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.