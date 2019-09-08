Andrew G. Khoury

A fifth-generation Texan, Andy was born May 20, 1969 in Longview, Texas, the younger son of Dorothy and the late Judge Alvin Khoury.
Andy grew up in Longview, attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and Longview High School, graduating from LHS in 1987. He continued his education at Southern Methodist University in Dallas where he earned his Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, in 1991. After receiving his degree from SMU, he attended Baylor University School of Law, earning his Juris Doctor in 1994. During law school, he interned at the Jones, Jones, Curry & Roth law firm in Marshall, Texas and immediately following law school he interned at the Brown McCarroll law firm in Longview.
Andy was licensed to practice law in November, 1994 and he had the great honor of having his father administer the legal oath to him alongside his friends and former classmates Will Blair and Scott Stevens who were all sworn in together. He began his legal career at the Nichols & Nichols law firm in Longview, where his practice was primarily business litigation, insurance claims and oil and gas law. In 2012 he opened the Khoury Law Firm, which focused on business litigation and wills, trusts and probate cases. Over the course of his legal career, Andy represented hundreds of clients in state and federal trial courts in Texas, and he successfully briefed and argued numerous cases before state and federal appellate courts. He was devoted to his law practice and his clients, working many long hours to provide them effective representation. Andy also cared very much for his co-workers at the Nichols firm and the Khoury firm.
Andy was a member and Past President of the Gregg County Bar Association, and during his term as President, he organized and led the effort which brought the Supreme Court of Texas to Longview to conduct oral arguments. He also was a member of the State Bar of Texas, Northeast Texas Bar Association, The Bar Association of The Fifth Federal Circuit, Bar Association of the Eastern District of Texas, Phi Delta Phi International Legal Honor Society - Hemphill Inn, and a past member of the State Bar of Texas Judiciary Relations Committee. He was rated as Distinguished, one of the highest ratings, by the legal profession’s benchmark Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating.
Andy was proud to have been born in Longview, Texas, and enjoyed giving back to his hometown in many ways, including serving on the boards of the City of Longview Historic Preservation Commission and Longview ISD Foundation, Inc. He also was a member of the Rotary Club of Longview, and he previously served on the Good Shepherd Health System Foundation advisory board. Previously, he was Professional Division Co- Chair for Greater Longview United Way, a member of Longview 2020 “Under 40” Forum, served on several committees at the Longview Chamber of Commerce, and was a board member, President, and volunteer judge of Longview Teen Court. Additionally, he served as President of the SMU Alumni Association - East Texas Chapter and was a member of the SMU Alumni Association, SMU Mustang Club and Baylor Law Alumni Association.
Andy’s favorite hobbies were attending Longview Lobo and SMU football games and traveling throughout the United States. Some of his most-cherished memories were family vacations to Florida, his annual summer journeys to the Maine coast with family and friends, witnessing the Lobos win the state football championship last year, and the 30 years of camaraderie at SMU football games with his SMU classmates and friends.
Andy is survived by his mother, Dorothy, and his brother, Samuel M. Khoury, both of Longview. Additional survivors include his grandaunt, two aunts, uncle, and numerous cousins. He is also survived by his much-loved dogs, Leo and Lucy. He was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents and his childhood next-door neighbors and honorary grandparents Mary V. “Peggie” and Dozier Skipper.
There will be a memorial Mass on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 3:30 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2108 Ridgewood Dr, Longview, officiated by The Reverend Gavin Vaverek, JCL, with a reception to follow at the Parish Center. Interment of his ashes will be on a later date, at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the following charities or to a charity of your choice:
Andy Khoury Memorial Scholarship c/o Longview ISD Foundation, Inc. PO Box 2807 Longview, TX 75606; Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center PO Box 808 Longview, TX 75606; St. Mary’s School Endowment Fund 405 Hollybrook Dr. Longview, TX 75605.
The family of Andrew Khoury wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the Riposta family and the staff of Riposta Funeral Home, Belfast, Maine. And special thanks to Will Blair, Becky Carter, Victoria Eggers, Tyler McFarland, Emily Myers, and Jacquelyn Simpson for their friendship and valuable assistance during this very difficult time.
