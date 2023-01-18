Angela Marie Gladden
GILMER — Angela Marie Gladden, age 69 of Gilmer, TX passed away at home peacefully on January 16, 2023 surrounded by family. She was preceded by her parents Florence and Ottis Gilleland. She leaves behind sisters Carolyn O’Niell, Paula Rhodes and her husband Rick, and Janet Gilleland and her wife Beckie Lindley. She is the beloved mother of Allyson Wotzka and her husband James Jr., son Michael Gladden, and daughter, Mellisa Gladden. She has two grandchildren Larry Reeves III and Ashlyn Reeves. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She was an avid reader, had a love of music, strong belief in her faith, and an unconditional love for her family. She was honest, gentle, and kind. Angela will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A visitation with the family will be held at Croley Funeral home on January 18, 2023, at 4pm in Gilmer, Texas. The rosary will be recited at 5pm after the visitation. The funeral Mass will be at St. Frances of Assisi Catholic Church in Gilmer, Texas on January 19, 2023, at 11:00am. Angela has requested everyone to wear white to celebrate her life. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the care given by Hospice Plus to Angela. A special thanks to Jenna, Miranda, Shuronda, Frank, April, and Amanda. ~ Allyson Wotzka
