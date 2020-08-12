Angela Nannette Stiles White
EULESS — Memorial Services for Angela Nannette Stiles White, 50 of Euless will be held at 10:00am. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Longview Arboretum with Pastor Mark Jobe officiating under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Angela passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 in Irving, Texas.
Angela Nannette Stiles White was born on September 1st, 1969 in Longview, Texas. Throughout Angela’s journey in life she maintained a positive attitude and was always the life of the party. She loved dogs, music and fishing. Mrs. White was a loving and caring wife, daughter, sister and aunt that will be missed by all that knew her.
She is proceeded in death by her Father James Clyde Stiles.
She left behind spouse Todd White of Euless, Texas, Mother Mary Stiles Boswell of Irving, Texas brother and sister in law Wesley and Debra Stiles of Longview; nieces and nephews Eric and Amber Jefferson, Megan Jefferson, Taylor Stiles, Stephanie Stiles as well as many other loving family members.

