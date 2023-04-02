Angela Pedison Cook
LONGVIEW — Surrounded by family, Angela Pedison Cook’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease ended March 19, 2023. Please join her Celebration of Life April 6 at 1 p.m. in the Longview First United Methodist Church (FUMC) sanctuary or streamed at longviewfumc.org/livestream.
Born October 7, 1934 in Marshall, Texas as the first child of Greek immigrants, Angela lived a life enriched with exploring cultures, teaching children, and baking. She grew up around her father’s Ginocchio Hotel and Restaurant at the train depot with daily adventures like serving military troops passing through Marshall during World War II. Angela graduated from Marshall High School in 1953 and attended University of North Texas. After marrying George Cook in 1956, she lived, worked and raised her family in Longview.
Angela pursued her passion for children’s learning as a teacher then director at School for Little Children and as a volunteer at the FUMC Library. She and George were active in FUMC and were Waddell Sunday School class charter members. She also helped plan many FUMC 50 Plus Anniversary Celebration lunches. Angela enjoyed exploring North America, Greece, the U.K., and the rest of Europe with special interest in sharing her Greek culture. Her passions for culture and teaching intersected with her love for sharing with her daughters and granddaughters how to bake beautiful, delicious Greek pastries.
Angela will reunite with her son David Cook, parents Anthony and Anthippe Pedison, sister Helen Padgett, parents-in-law George and Lola Cook, sister-in-law Reba Click (Roy “Red”), brother-in-law Elbert Cook (Blanche). Angela leaves behind her loving husband George Cook, daughters Diane Goebel (Scott) and Carol Barreyre (John Harrell), granddaughters Jennifer Goebel and Julia Goebel (Eli Lee), brothers Jim Pedison (Carolyn) and John Pedison (Fran), brother-in-law James Padgett, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Please sign Angela’s memorial guestbook at raderfh.com. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation in Angela’s memory to Asbury House Child Enrichment Center, School for Little Children, or FUMC Library.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview earns state recognition
- Longview could get first QuikTrip gas station
- Divorces granted: March 13-17, 2023
- Downtown Live in Longview sets lineup for April 7 return
- ET Baseball Leaders
- Dalton Days rides back into Longview this weekend
- New retail, housing development possible in Longview's Spring Hill area
- Upshur County man charged in death of father
- Business Beat: Longview Mall adds two stores
- Nearby shooting forces lockdown of Pine Tree ISD campus
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.