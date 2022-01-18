Anice Vera Davis Evers
LONGVIEW — Anice Vera Davis Evers left this life to be with Jesus on January 14, 2022. The funeral will be at the Rader Chapel on January 18, 2022 at 2:00 pm. A visitation will be on January 17 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm.
She was born January 17, 1916 in White Oak, TX and the daughter of Wisey Oliver (Tom) Davis and Mattie Mae Smith Davis. Anice had 5 brothers and 2 sisters. She was the oldest and last surviving sibling.
Anice married Dewey Herbert Evers on March 17, 1935. Their children were Jean Ann, Janice, Rachel, and Eddie. After Herbert’s death in 1964, she worked as a babysitter, waitress, janitorial worker, and nurse’s aid. She lived 61 years in her home before going to Pine Tree Lodge Nursing at the age of 101 years old.
Anice had 4 children, 1 stepson, 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 37 great-great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-great-grandchild. 2 daughters Jean Ann and Janice; a stepson Herbert Jr.; 4 grandchildren Robert Wilson, April Evers, Randy Wilson, and Jimmy Reid; and 1 great-grandchild Ben Hallman preceded her in death.
Many will miss Anice including her daughter Rachel Reid and son Eddie Evers and wife Sheila. Grandchildren Gayle, Christi, David, Laura, Lee Ann, Johnny, Carl, Kathy, Judy, Annette and Bret. All the “Greats” and her many loving nieces and nephews. Anice was called Mom, Mamaw, Aunt Anice and sis to those who loved her.
Anice loved to visit with family and friends, read her Bible and pray for her family. She enjoyed going to her church, Central Baptist. She taught Sunday School for many years. Her faith was a major part of her life.
The family would like to thank the staff at Pine Tree Lodge Nursing and Heart to Heart Hospice for their diligent and compassionate care of Anice.
