Anita M. Lardie McAlexander
LONGVIEW — Anita M. Lardie McAlexander, born September 8, 1929, in Traverse City, Michigan, went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2020. While in the U.S. Air Force and stationed in Pennsylvania, she married Samuel Eugene McAlexander who was also in the Air Force. That was on August 30, 1952. Upon retirement 20 years later, they settled in Jefferson, Texas, where Sam had been raised. Anita worked most of her life, with her last job being Indigent Health Care Coordinator for Marion County Hospital District. She retired at age 86.
Anita was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel E. McAlexander; one daughter, Patricia Gail McAlexander; her parents; three brothers; and two sisters. She is survived by one daughter, Pamela K. Williams and husband, Robert; four grandchildren, Anthony Kreg Mauldin, Joel D. Grubbs, Jody R. Grubbs, and DeAnna S. Williams; eight great-grandchildren, Larwren Mauldin, Hannah Mauldin Shayla Grubbs, Jeremiah Grubbs, Samuel Grubbs, Jayla Grubbs, Abilene Grubbs and Nevaeh Forbes; and one sister, Janette Ryder.
At Anita’s request, there will be no services. Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

