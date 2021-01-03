Anita Sutton
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Anita Sutton will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 10 AM; burial will follow at Adkins Cemetery in Homer, LA. Visitation will be held a Rader funeral home on Monday, January 4, 2021 from 5-7 PM. Anita went to be with the Lord in the early evening of Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Longview, TX.
Anita was born in Pittsburg, TX to parents C.F. and Dimple Shirley. She and her husband Bruce worked as a Wholesale Grocery Salesmen for many years in the East Texas area. Anita made many close friends and customers in her work and remained in touch with them after her retirement from Ben E. Keith Foods. Anita grew up on worshipping in the Church of Christ and has been an active member of Judson Road Church of Christ in Longview. Most importantly, Anita was passionate about her grandchildren, and cherished every moment that she got to have supporting their many endeavors.
Anita was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Bruce Sutton, her parents, and her brother-in-law Pete Fine. Those left to cherish their memories include her daughters Heather Blount and her husband Cody and Heidi Murphy and her husband Danny; 5 grandchildren Cade Blount, Ryann Murphy, Corden Blount, Rylee and Rustin Murphy; brother Horace Shirley and sister Judy Fine; nieces and nephews Mance, Lee, Jill and Kaylee as well as her numerous friends and extended family.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
