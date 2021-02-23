Ann Flowers
CARTHAGE — Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Ann Flowers, 81, of Carthage, Texas will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Restland Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. James McRight officiating. The family has asked that everyone please wear a mask. A private family viewing will be held at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mrs. Flowers passed away February 11, 2021 at East Texas Hospice in Tyler, Texas.
Gloria Ann Bailey Flowers was born September 2, 1939 in Shelby County to LaClair and Evelyn Dillion Bailey of Timpson, Texas. She attended Timpson schools, where she was the first ever homecoming queen, graduating with the class of 1958. She then furthered her education graduating from Panola College. Ann Bailey wed Francis M. Flowers on June 10, 1964, and together they celebrated 38 wonderful years of marriage before his death in 2002.
Ann and Francis owned Cherokee Village Grocery Store in which they enjoyed smoking delicious bbq, providing staples for the public, and visiting with their customers. Ann was also the owner of Miss Ann’s Dress Shop. She operated the shop in Tatum, Texas for 12 years and then moved the shop to Carthage, Texas for 15 years. She loved people and enjoyed serving the public for many years. Ann was named to be included in the publication of the first edition of Notable Women of Texas in 1984. She enjoyed being a member of the Rotary Club of Carthage. Ann received so much joy in being an active member of First Baptist Church and the Victory Sunday School Class.
For the last 17 years, Carson Joines and Ann formed a beautiful friendship and have been companions for many community and church events. She was forever grateful for his wonderful heart and encouraging nature. Ann was blessed by the love and support of the Joines family, her church family, and her close friends, The Goodwin and Jeffress Families. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Carthage General Fund.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.hawthornfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Volleyball community mourns the loss of longtime Hallsville coach Bell
- Snow job: Longview man uses storm as opportunity to build igloo
- 'Game changer': Gap Inc. to build $140-million facility in Longview
- Housing projects aim to 'grow' South Longview
- Big melt for Longview area likely Saturday as freezing temps linger
- Reliable rides: E.T. Jeep Outlaws transports hospital staff to work on snowy, icy roads
- Business owners help Longview assisted living facility during storm
- Look for your combined weekend edition of the News-Journal
- Mayor: Planning, staff helped Longview maintain water supply throughout winter storm
- 'Everybody comes together': Longview police warning not to use ATVs spurs criticism
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.