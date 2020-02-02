Evelyn Ann Hunter was born June 22, 1942 in Longview, Texas, to Quincy and Pervie (Higginbotham) Hunter. She graduated from White Oak High School in 1960 and married Max Edward Hill on Sept. 10, 1960. They were married 49 years before his death on Feb. 27, 2010.
Ann worked with Max at a dry cleaner and later at Fedway’s (Dillard’s) before becoming a full-time homemaker.
She was an excellent cook and loved to bake, known for giving homemade cookies and candy as Christmas gifts. She excelled at Southern hospitality for family and friends who visited her home and was a firm believer in the personalized thank-you note.
Her interests were varied and included photography, sewing, researching family history and decorating her home. She was most happy, however, to be outside, working in her yard or watching the birds and squirrels. She used $600 in prize money from a grocery store contest to buy a table saw and bench and added wood-working to her pastimes.
Ann and her sister Patsy shared a loved of music and both played piano. A visiting cousin from Mississippi gave them guitar lessons, and they spent many hours playing and singing country and gospel songs for themselves and at family get-togethers.
Max and Ann welcomed their only child, Tricia, on May 19, 1964, and their grandson Hunter on Sept. 13, 1989. He was the light of her life and in her waning hours the voice and touch she responded to most.
In addition to her daughter and grandson, Ann was very close to seven nieces and nephews. She was the quintessential fun aunt who made sleepovers adventures. For many years, her homemade matching pajamas were the gift opened and worn by the cousins on Christmas Eve.
Ann suffered many health issues throughout her life but faced all adversity with determination and prayer. She was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, and her faith never wavered.
She is predeceased by her husband Max in 2010 and her mother in 1992; she also suffered the loss of her father and sister, who both died at the age of 39. Her family will miss her sweetness and generosity, her good humor and her love, but they rejoice in knowing she is reunited with her husband and parents and once again singing with her sister.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tricia and Anthony Barrett of White Oak; grandson, Hunter Barrett of Longview; brother and sister-in-law, Donnie and Debra Hunter of White Oak; nieces, Judy Brown of Gilmer, Charlotte Smith of Kilgore and Robin Smith of Frankston; nephews, Derek Hunter of Gladewater, Barry Hunter of White Oak, Rodney Hunter of White Oak and Lee Smith of Shamrock; special friend, Danell Willis of Longview; and a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Barry Hunter, Rodney Hunter, Lee Smith, Marshal Hunter, Brady Hunter, and Benjamin Hunter. Honorary pallbearer is Derek Hunter.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 4 - 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Welch Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 501 Hwy. 80, White Oak, Texas 75693.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Premier Home Health, Harbor Hospice, Elite Physical Therapy and a special niece and caretaker, Charlotte Smith, for their love, support, and care during Ann’s final days.
