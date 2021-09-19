Ann Jeanette White
KILGORE, TEXAS — Ann Jeanette (Beard) White of Liberty City went peacefully to be with the Lord on September 7, 2021. She will be buried next to her loving husband of sixty years William Riley (Bill) at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Ann Jeanette Beard was born October 3, 1931 to Walter Thornton and Ollie Mae (Blankenship) Beard, in Texas County Missouri. She graduated from Houston High School, in Houston Mo. in 1950 and soon after graduation married her high school sweetheart Bill White. Bill and Jeanette moved to Longview in 1960 where they raised their family and were members of First Baptist Church of Longview. They moved to Liberty City in 1986. Jeanette retired from AT&T in 1992 after 30 years of service. She was currently a member of First Baptist Church of Liberty City.
Jeanette’s memory will long be cherished by her children, Wil White and spouse Suzi of Longview, Don White of Longview, Greg White and spouse Vicky of Longview, Patty Jesters and spouse Mike of Kilgore and Debbie Phillips of Tatum. Jeanette had eleven grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, sister Genny, and brother James.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Updated service information will be posted on Lakeview Funeral Home’s website as it becomes available.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeviewfh.com for the White family.
