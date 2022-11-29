Ann Louise Randall Riddle
DALLAS — Ann passed away peacefully on November 23, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. She was the daughter of Harry E. Randall and Thelma Hailey Randall and sister to Charles W. Randall, now deceased. Ann was a loving wife to her husband Brannon who predeceased her in 2017. Ann was a precious mother to her four daughters and a wonderful grandmother and great grandmother.
Ann is survived by her four daughters, Terry and Donnie Rauschuber of Keller, Texas; Becky and husband Buddy Ellisor of Wimberley, Texas; and Peggy Riddle and Mary Riddle of Dallas, Texas. She is survived by six grandchildren: Kathleen Rauschuber, Margaret Rauschuber, John and wife Casey Rauschuber, Brannon and wife Megan Ellisor, Clayton Ellisor and Michael and wife Paige Ellisor. Ann had four great granddaughters, Emma, Olivia, Katelyn and Anita. She is survived by her nephew Charles and wife Christina Randall, many nieces and nephews and longtime family friend Pearl Jackson of Longview, Texas.
Ann was born in Houston, Texas on October 10, 1930. The family moved to Shreveport, Louisiana where her father Harry worked for United Gas and Ann attended Bird High School. Upon graduation she attended Judson College in Marion, Alabama and later Centenary College of Louisiana where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity. There she met the love of her life, Brannon Riddle, and they married in 1950 and were married for 67 years.
Ann and Brannon loved traveling to different counties and throughout the United States. Ann was a member of the Longview Junior League, the Magnolia Garden Club and both she and Brannon were lifelong members of Longview First United Methodist Church.
Memorials for Ann Riddle may be sent to Centenary College of Louisiana, Development Office, 2911 Centenary Blvd., Shreveport, Louisiana 71134.
Services will be in the Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM.
