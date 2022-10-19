Ann P. Baumgardner
LONGVIEW — Ann Pauline Baumgardner was born in Harlingen, TX on May 22, 1934 and passed away in Longview, TX on October 15, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Kathryn Bates Adamson, sister Kitty Booth and son, Steve Quinn.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Raymond M. Baumgardner, brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Carrie Gay, son and daughter-in-law, David and Denise Quinn, her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Scott Dickerson, step-son and daughter-in-law, Marty and Kay Baumgardner, and her step-daughter and son-in-law, Emma and Brad Kirchhofer, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Ann was a teller supervisor for around 37 years and East Texas Bank and Trust and she attended Alpine Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed traveling, bridge and bingo, and took great pride in feeding her birds and taking care of her flower gardens.
A graveside service for Ann will be held on Friday, October 21 at 10 am in the Mausoleum of Rosewood Park in Longview.
