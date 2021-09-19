Ann Tomlinson
LONGVIEW — Mary Ann Tomlinson was born in Longview, Texas on January 2, 1944, and passed from this life on September 14, 2021, at the age of 77.
She was predeceased by her parents, David, and Lela Castleberry, and also, by one son, John Clyde Tomlinson, III.
She is survived by two younger sons, Jimmy Tomlinson, and Joey Tomlinson, and granddaughter Paige Tomlinson Cowley and her husband Cameron.
Ann attended public schools in Longview and graduated from Longview High School in 1961. She then attended Texas Christian University for a period of time. She resided in Longview most of her adult life and was a member of the Junior League of Longview during her earlier adult life.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Longview, where she served as a member of the chancel Choir.
Ann was a loving mother and was considered by all who knew her to be a kind and compassionate person.
A Celebration of Ann’s life will be held at 10am Monday, September 20, 2021, in the sanctuary of First United Methodist church of Longview, with visitation starting at 9am in the sanctuary preceding the service. Burial will be at Rosewood Park Cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Music Ministry Program or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home, Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website, www.raderfh.com.
