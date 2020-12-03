Anna Jane Witt

Anna was born on April 19, 1926 in Shreveport, LA to Sam and Jessie Carroll. She grew up in Thomasville, GA and met her first husband, Galen Barnes while he was in flight training for World War II. They were married in March of 1945 upon completion of his tour of duty as a fighter pilot in the Mediterranean theater. Mr. Barnes worked in the pipeline construction business and later sales of heavy construction equipment. They moved to Longview in 1971. Mr. Barnes passed away in 1979.
Anna worked at the Nicholson Memorial Library from 1974 to 1983. She married James S. Witt of Longview, Texas on January 1, 1982. In retirement they enjoyed travel and entertaining friends. Mr. Witt passed away in 2004.
Anna made lifelong friends. She loved to golf, play bridge and shop. Anna loved her church and friends at First United Methodist Church and Winterfield United Methodist Church.
Anna is survived by her children, Terry Barnes Lynch and husband Doyce (deceased) of Arlington, TX; Jay Barnes and wife Judy of Georgetown, TX; Janet Barnes Odell and husband David of Wichita, Kansas. Her grandchildren are Charles Barnes and wife Kim of Round Rock, TX; Grant Barnes and wife DeSay of Vacaville, CA; Bryan Odell of Wichita, KS; and Jessie Odell of Washington D.C. She has two great granddaughters, Nadalynn and Stella Odell of Wichita, KS.
Memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church, Asbury House and Newgate Mission of Longview. Gifts may be made to Mission Arlington of Arlington, TX.
