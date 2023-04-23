Anna Mae Jeppsen Tabor
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Anna Mae Jeppsen Tabor, 91, will be 2:00 p.m. with viewing immediately preceding the funeral 12:30 to 2:00pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Erman Smith Funeral Home Chapel with Karen Hansen officiating. Interment will be in Kelsey Cemetery in Upshur County. Mrs. Jeppsen Tabor passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in a Longview hospital.
Mrs. Jeppsen Tabor was born August 15, 1931, in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma to Thomas and Annis Ravan France. She was a retired Real Estate Broker.
Mrs. Jeppsen Tabor is survived by her husband, Richard Tabor; daughters, Connie McNutt, Karen Hansen, and husband, Hans, and Rockie Jeppsen; son, Daniel Tabor and wife Kim; sister, Ginger Hamilton; 12 Grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Jim Jeppsen; her parents; brother Bud France; son-in-law, Steve McNutt.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.