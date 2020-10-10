Anna Roberta Bonner Bowden

On June 23, 2020 she celebrated her 100th birthday through her nursing home window, with her family showing their love for their Mom and Nanny through the glass. On October 6, 2020, surronded by her family she passed from this life with no doubt in her mind where she was going.
Mrs. Bowden is preceded in death by her parents,12 siblings, her husband, Lynn Bowden, daughter Vicki Bowden Mobbs, and son-in-law Glen Goza.
She is survived by three daughters, Lynnda Goza, Brenda Kaster and husband Terry, and Frances Hester and husband Curtis. She also leaves a legacy of 7 grandchildren and their spouses: Lisa King (Joe), Bucky Goza (Janna), Holly Watson (Bobby), Derek Howell (Jennifer), Amy Prewit, Hank Hester and Nate Mobbs (Courtney); 19 great grandchildren: Zach Greenwood (Allison), Lacey Chapman (Josh), Marcus Jackson (Ashley), Dakota Goza (Krystin), Savanna Wiles (Mark), Jacob Wiles (Ashleigh), Sam Wiles, Cory Pitman, Brandon Pitman, Jay Howell, Kylie Howell, Casey Howell, Cody Hester (Elysia), J. C. Prewit, Taylor Hester Victoria Hester Gracie Hester, Nolan Mobbs, and Brynn Mohbs; and 14 great-great-grandchildren: Brady Greenwood, Brody Greenwood (Derek), Hayley Greenwood, Cameron Chapman, John Mark Jackson, Rainee Jackson, Aria Goza, Zander Warren, Beaux Chance, Gunner Hester Kenzley Hester Paisley Prewit, Alexis Prewit and soon-to-be Mila Goza.
Visitation for Mrs. Bowden will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. A celebration of her life will be held in the Croley Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with her grandsons Bucky Goza and Nate Mobbs officiating. Burial will follow at West Mountain Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Derek Howell, Jay Howell, Jacob Wiles, Hank Hester, Cody Hester J.C. Prewit Zach Greenwood, Dakota Goza and Marcus Jackson.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Bowden’s memory to the West Mountain Cemetery Association,
