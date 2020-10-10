Anna Roberta Bonner Bowden
Anna Roberta Bonner Bowden
GLADEWATER — Anna Roberta Bonner Bowden was born in the hills of Oklahoma on June 23, 1920 to Thomas Franklin and Margaret Gertrude Bonner. She had many memories of living in her beloved mountains, playing and working with her 12 brothers and sisters. The day following her high school graduation in Cameron, Oklahoma, she came to Texas where she met Lynn Ray Bowden, who she married in West Mountain on August 28, 1939. They were together until his sudden death in March of 1983.
On June 23, 2020 she celebrated her 100th birthday through her nursing home window, with her family showing their love for their Mom and Nanny through the glass. On October 6, 2020, surronded by her family she passed from this life with no doubt in her mind where she was going.
Mrs. Bowden is preceded in death by her parents,12 siblings, her husband, Lynn Bowden, daughter Vicki Bowden Mobbs, and son-in-law Glen Goza.
She is survived by three daughters, Lynnda Goza, Brenda Kaster and husband Terry, and Frances Hester and husband Curtis. She also leaves a legacy of 7 grandchildren and their spouses: Lisa King (Joe), Bucky Goza (Janna), Holly Watson (Bobby), Derek Howell (Jennifer), Amy Prewit, Hank Hester and Nate Mobbs (Courtney); 19 great grandchildren: Zach Greenwood (Allison), Lacey Chapman (Josh), Marcus Jackson (Ashley), Dakota Goza (Krystin), Savanna Wiles (Mark), Jacob Wiles (Ashleigh), Sam Wiles, Cory Pitman, Brandon Pitman, Jay Howell, Kylie Howell, Casey Howell, Cody Hester (Elysia), J. C. Prewit, Taylor Hester Victoria Hester Gracie Hester, Nolan Mobbs, and Brynn Mohbs; and 14 great-great-grandchildren: Brady Greenwood, Brody Greenwood (Derek), Hayley Greenwood, Cameron Chapman, John Mark Jackson, Rainee Jackson, Aria Goza, Zander Warren, Beaux Chance, Gunner Hester Kenzley Hester Paisley Prewit, Alexis Prewit and soon-to-be Mila Goza.
Visitation for Mrs. Bowden will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. A celebration of her life will be held in the Croley Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with her grandsons Bucky Goza and Nate Mobbs officiating. Burial will follow at West Mountain Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Derek Howell, Jay Howell, Jacob Wiles, Hank Hester, Cody Hester J.C. Prewit Zach Greenwood, Dakota Goza and Marcus Jackson.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Bowden’s memory to the West Mountain Cemetery Association,

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.