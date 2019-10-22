Anne Elizabeth Vaughn Brooks

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Buford Zack and Josie Griffith Strange and her uncle Buford Bennett Strange.
Anne attended Baylor University and graduated with a degree in Marketing. Her career included non- profit work for United Way and Executive Director for American Red Cross-Longview, Senior Adjustor for State Farm Insurance, and Branch Manager for Enterprise Holdings.
Anne had a dynamic personality and a very giving heart. She enjoyed life to the fullest. Her favorite “happy place” was the beach and spending time with her beloved dogs.
She is survived by her mother, Margaret Strange Johnson, her three sons, Jonathan Christian, Nathanael Allen, and Caleb Joseph Brooks, and her sisters Debbie Vaughn, Wendy Crim, Kerry Oliphint, Susan Morris, Barbara Hunter, and Tammy Christine Binegar. She is also survived by her close friend Paula Ruth Matthews. Paula, all her sisters and friends cared for Anne during her battle with cancer. Her family will be eternally grateful for their loving care. She is additionally survived by her aunt, Mary Strange Jackson, uncle Zack Griffith Strange, and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Her celebration of life was at Northwood Church in Longview at 12:00 noon on October 20, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas Star Rescue, 749 Etheredge Road, Longview, Texas 75602.
