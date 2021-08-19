Anne Waller
KILGORE, TEXAS — Services for Anne Waller, 84, of Kilgore will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Blanks officiating. Burial will follow at Crim’s Chapel Cemetery. Anne went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 15, 2021, in Longview with her son at her side. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.
Anne was born on July 25, 1937, in Kilgore, Texas to the late Carless Odell and Myrtle Ellen (Lee) Bonds. Anne was a lifelong member of First Christian Church in Kilgore. Anne and Carnell Waller were married on December 2, 1955 and had one son. They spent over 62 years together until Carnell’s death in 2018. Anne and Carnell enjoyed camping and traveling. Anne loved to read as well as taking trips with her friends. She was especially proud of her grandsons and cherished the time she spent with them.
Anne received her bachelor’s and master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. She started her teaching career with Overton ISD. Anne then began teaching sixth grade at Elder Elementary in Kilgore ISD. She found her love with 5th grade students and taught at Eastview Elementary until it closed, and she moved to 5th grade at the new Kilgore Intermediate School. After retiring in 1996, Anne substituted for many years. She enjoyed substituting especially as the school nurse. She was a loving and caring mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend who will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
In addition to her husband and parents, Anne was preceded in death by her sister, Imogene Vanderburg; brothers, Joe Bonds, Mack Bonds, Lee Bonds, Don Bonds, Richard Bonds and Gary Bonds.
Left to cherish her memory are son, Gordon Waller and wife, Candy, of Plano, Texas; sister, Pat Propes and husband, Billy, of Henderson; grandsons, Ethan of Plano, Noah of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Seth of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other loving family members.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.