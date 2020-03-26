Annette Bonner

In her youth, she gave her life to God and was baptized at Parkview Baptist Church. At Parkview Baptist Church, she served faithfully as an usher and a member of the Women’s Missionary Ministry.
Her dedication was recognized with her distinction as Parkview’s 2015 Woman of the Year, and Usher of the Year.
She was united in holy matrimony to Earl Kobie Bonner in May of 2005. With this union, they have a combined six children and 10 grandchildren.
Mrs. Bonner’s dedication to others is exemplified by her service in healthcare. She devoted over 30 years of her life to caring for others at their most vulnerable state. Twenty-two of those years were committed to Good Shepherd Medical Center from which she retired in 2017.
She continued her service to healthcare by working part time at Summer Meadows assisted living facility. As a result of her kind spirit and pleasant personality, she made many friends during her work in healthcare. Her influence, and kindness, will forever remain in the lives of all those who knew her.
She departed this life Friday, March 20, 2020 at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her son Antonio Sharp, mother Edith Mae Williams, sister Devon Perry, and brother Lynn Porter.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: DeMarcus Sharp, Ashly Sharp, and Precious Sharp; step-children: Earl Bonner Jr. and Kristie Jackson; daughter-in-law: Latisha Sharp; son-in-law: DeVinn Simmons; 10 grandchildren: DaVian Simmons (13), Tysian Henderson (8), Addyson Sharp (9), Jeremiah, Josiah, and Joseph Bonner (11), Daxton Simmons (1), Taylor Lampkin (21), Trent Russell (29), and Xavier Jackson (8); loving siblings: Lisa Knighton, Bobbie Deadmon, Patricia Beck, Norton Ward, and Charlotte Cole; devoted friends: Wanda Anderson, Yvonne Reese, Dorthey Patton, Ms. Maryann, Debbie Hall, Betty Austin, and so many more. Her services will be held at Jordan Valley Memorial Park, graveside, March 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.