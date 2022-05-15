Annette Childress
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — On May 4, 2022, Annette Childress, 75, took her last breath on earth and with joy and awe entered into the holy presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend.
Annette was born on November 8, 1946, in San Marcos, Texas. In 1979 Annette married Mike Childress, who was truly the love of her life and her best friend. They spent forty wonderful years together and referred to their marriage as a match made in Heaven.
Funeral services will be 2 pm Monday, May 23, 2022 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 - 6 pm on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Please go to www.raderfh.com to see the complete obituary and video.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.