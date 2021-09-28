Annie Dean Harrington
HUGHES SPRINGS — Annie Dean Harrington, 87, of Avinger, Texas passed away September 26, 2021. Mrs. Harrington was born February 7, 1934 in Linden, Texas to Stacey Lee Foreman and Myrtle Lee Rhyne Foreman.
She is survived by her two sons, John L. Wilson and James Harrington, III both of Avinger, TX; sister, Frances Pitchford and husband, H.B. of Avinger, Texas; one granddaughter, Dora Troup of Pennsylvania; niece, Donese Simmons and many cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Stacey and Myrtle Foreman.
Private graveside services for family will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Avinger Cemetery with Bro. Erwin Gould officiating and under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs.

